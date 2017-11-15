The City of Vancouver wants your feedback on five transportation projects.

From the Northeast False Creek lands to bike lanes and mobility pricing, the city is looking to make streets and spaces more inviting and sustainable.

"We're just launching a lot of consultation right now, so there's a lot of big projects that people can get involved in if they're interested," said Lon LaClaire, director of transportation for the City of Vancouver.

LaClaire says each project will have different levels of consultation and different forms of outreach. Some will be region-wide like mobility pricing, while others will be very localized like the Alexander Bikeway.

​Northeast False Creek

The area plan for Northeast False Creek is in its final stages, according to the City.

After 18 months of public consultations, the public is invited to several open houses to see how the new transportation network will function without the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.

The open houses take place Nov. 18, 20, 21, and 22.

Northeast False Creek before and after the proposed changes to the lands. (City of Vancouver)

Cambie Bridge

Vancouver's Transportation 2040 Plan selected the Cambie Bridge as a priority project for improved comfort and safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

Currently, the City says there are conflicts between walkers and cyclists on the east side shared-use path, as the bridge has seen the number of cyclists nearly double since 2010.

The proposal to relieve that traffic is to reallocate the southbound curb lane on the west side of the bridge to form a southbound protected bike lane.

Currently an interim improvement design is being developed, and will be presented to city council in early 2018, with construction planned for spring 2018.

An open house is taking place on Nov. 30.

The City is proposing to relieve pressure on the east side pedestrian and cyclist lane with a protected bike lane on the east side of the bridge. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Georgia Gateway West

A complete street that "welcomes people of all ages, abilities, and modes of travel": That's the goal of the Georgia Gateway West project, which stretches from Chilco Street to Nicola Street.

The city says traffic congestion on the main road is an issue for commuters, and the area could be more inviting for people walking and cycling.

LaClaire says the bike lane on Georgia could move to the seawall, and a trolley car running along the street could be introduced.

Currently the city is in the "listen and learn" phase of planning, and they are asking residents, businesses, and road users to take a survey and share their experience in the area.

Alexander Bikeway

Connecting Gastown and Strathcona, the new Alexander Bikeway will connect with existing bike lanes at the Powell Street Overpass, and Carrall Street.

The City says it wants to find ways to slow and reduce traffic to make it safer and more comfortable for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

One idea is to block off part of Alexander Street to vehicle traffic, said LaClaire.

An open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Updates to Alexander Street may include a bikelane and traffic calming measures. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Mobility pricing

"It's Time" is the city's mobility pricing survey.

It's the first phase of public engagement on the topic and runs from Nov. 6 to 26.

LeClaire says that although mobility pricing is not a Vancouver project, the city is still encouraging residents to take the survey and communicate their perspective.

The survey requests peoples opinions on the worst congestion hot spots, priorities for transportation investments, and what fairness means to them.