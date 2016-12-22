A mother and her two daughters are fighting to stay in their apartment after a months-old dispute with their landlord resulted in an eviction notice that could force them to move in January.

Tunde Zalaba, 42, is a cancer survivor and lives on social assistance with 15-year-old Cintia and 10-year-old Zsofia in a third floor apartment in Vancouver's Marpole district.

The provincial government and the Jewish Family Service Agency are supposed to pay Zalaba's subsidized rent.

Documents Zalaba showed CBC indicate the payments are up-to-date.

But the family received an eviction notice earlier this month.

"The resident has not been paying full rent for several months," wrote Katrina May, communications specialist with Hollyburn Properties, in an email.

Stacks of paperwork document the months-old fight between Tunde Zalaba and Hollyburn Properties. (Belle Puri/CBC)

Problem started in spring

The family says the trouble started last March, when they noticed mice in the apartment.

"Under the oven, we noticed a bunch of poop and under the fridge," said Cintia.

"A couple of days later we noticed a mouse running into a hole in the wall and once we saw the mice just run up the curtain."

When the building manager didn't do anything about the rodents, the family filed a complaint with the RTB.

Over the course of two hearings, Zalaba was awarded an 80 per cent decrease in her rent, as well as a cash award.

"It was determined by an arbitrator at the Residential Tenancy Branch that any issues have been resolved," said the email from May.

"We have been actively working with this resident to resolve any concerns."

Nowhere to go

A 10-day eviction notice was issued on Dec. 2 but Zalaba has appealed to the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB).

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

If the RTB rules against Zalaba, the family may have to move quickly. They say they have nowhere to go.

"It's a two-day notice," said daughter Cintia. "We will have to be out in 48 hours."

The family is looking for a lawyer.

Mouse traps have been set-up throughout the apartment and droppings are everywhere. (Tunde Zalaba)

Eviction notices are tough at any time but particularly so during the holiday season.

For Zalaba and her family, the deadline to move came close to Hannukah.

The three were refugees when they arrived in Canada from Hungary in 2011 but have since become permanent residents.