Vancouver's empty homes tax pulls in $30M

Vancouver's empty homes tax generated an estimated $30 million in its first year, Mayor Gregor Robertson announced Monday.

About 8,500 homes were identified by their owners as unoccupied or underutilized, with the median amount of tax paid for each amounting to $9,900, Robertson said at city hall.

The new tax was introduced as a way to help address one component of the city's housing crisis by encouraging owners to put their empty homes on the rental market.

The money collected will be used to create affordable housing, said the mayor.

Owners had to declare by Feb. 2 whether their properties were lived in for more than half a year. Those with underused properties or who fail to declare are charged the additional tax of one per cent of the assessed value of the property.

For a property assessed at $1 million, that's an extra $10,000 in tax per year. Some exemptions apply, including for properties undergoing construction or renovation.