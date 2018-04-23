Skip to Main Content
Vancouver's empty homes tax pulls in $30M

Notifications

Vancouver's empty homes tax pulls in $30M

Vancouver's empty homes tax generated $30 million in its first year, Mayor Gregor Robertson announced today.

About 8,500 homes were identified by their owners as unoccupied or underutilized

CBC News ·
Vancouver's empty homes tax was brought in to discourage property investors and speculators from keeping unoccupied homes. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Vancouver's empty homes tax generated an estimated $30 million in its first year, Mayor Gregor Robertson announced Monday.

About 8,500 homes were identified by their owners as unoccupied or underutilized, with the median amount of tax paid for each amounting to $9,900, Robertson said at city hall.

The new tax was introduced as a way to help address one component of the city's housing crisis by encouraging owners to put their empty homes on the rental market.

The money collected will be used to create affordable housing, said the mayor.

Owners had to declare by Feb. 2 whether their properties were lived in for more than half a year. Those with underused properties or who fail to declare are charged the additional tax of one per cent of the assessed value of the property.

For a property assessed at $1 million, that's an extra $10,000 in tax per year. Some exemptions apply, including for properties undergoing construction or renovation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us