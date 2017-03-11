A grassroots project in Vancouver is trying to give Syrian refugee families who have arrived in Canada a quintessential childhood experience: riding a bicycle.

Lulu Leathley, a Vancouver-based music facilitator, started working with Syrian refugees families last year.

"I talked to a 12-year-old girl and asked her what was one thing you had that was positive for you when you were in the camp in Jordan, and she said I learned how to ride a bike."

"That started the ball rolling and a lot of people gave me bikes that they had in their basements," Leathley said.

Lulu Leathley had been working with some Syrian families when she decided to find bicycles for the children. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

Since then, Leathley partnered with Don Selby, the owner of Ride on Bikes in Kitsilano.

"On of the most important things in my life was a bicycle," he said. "For anyone who's into bikes, it's an important part of their life. It allows them freedom."

With Don's help, Lulu has distributed over 25 bikes to Syrian families.

Don Selby, the owner of Ride On Bikes in Kitsilano, has helped with the grassroots bicycle donation program. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

The Hamad family, who live in Surrey, were one such family. The Hamads used to live a comfortable life back in Syria surrounded by a loving extended familiy.

After spending time in camps in Egypt and Jordan, parents Noor and Ferez Hamad are thankful to be safe in Canada but they miss family who are now scattered.

"It's a different life here. We came here because we were concerned about our kids future," said dad Ferez through a translator.

The Hamad family — Amad, Noor, Ferez, Sema, and Mohammed (from L to R) — is thankful to be in Canada after fleeing from Syria. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

They say the most important thing is keeping their three children close as a family and making sure they are happy. Leathley's bicycle delivery helped.

"It's the best feeling in the world to see your kids happy," he said.

"We're so happy to be meeting Canadians and people from different cultures," added Mom Noor.

Siblings Alma, Mohammed, and Sema Hamad all have new bicycles through Lulu Leathley and Don Selby's efforts. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

She and Don were able to provide bikes, locks and helmets for seven-year-old Alma, 12-year-old Sema, and 15-year-old Mohammed.

Mohammed said the last time he owned a bike he was a seven-year-old back in Syria.

"I feel good and I'm so happy."

With files from Margaret Gallagher

