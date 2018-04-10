Driver dead after crashing car into Vancouver woods

One man is dead after a car crash in Vancouver on Monday.

Witnesses told police the car had been driving westbound on West King Edward Avenue when it drove through the intersection with Crown Street and into a wooded area just before 3 p.m. PT.

Bystanders phoned 911 but the driver — who was the only person in the car — died at the scene, just across from Chaldecott Park.

Vancouver police issued a statement saying they don't believe any other vehicles were involved and that the investigation is ongoing.