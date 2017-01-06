Icy streets and sidewalks have been taking a toll on Vancouverites this winter, but bike couriers say they've taken a particular beating.

Mark Huggan, owner of Phantom Couriers, said his staff members have been through the wringer.

"It's been hard on them," he said. "Super hard."

Mark Huggan, owner of Phantom Couriers, said his staff have taken a 'beating' this winter. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Shift Delivery, another Vancouver company, said it's been "the most challenging winter" in its five-year history.

The holiday season is already the busiest time of year for couriers. And this year, frigid weather throughout the month of December created a perfect recipe for illness and burnout, Huggan said.

For example, he said, a third of his staff recently called in sick on the same day.

"They're breathing [cold air] all day, so everyone's taking a beating," he said. "They've got colds, strep throat, coughs, aches and pains — and then the flu's been going around knocking everybody out."

Close calls

For those who can make it in to work, the risk of an accident is high.

Ice is still lingering on many Vancouver streets and bike lanes after a prolonged cold spell and road salt shortage.

Huggan said he's seen both car accidents and bike accidents forcing couriers to take time off.

Courier Jeremy Catherall nearly took a spill earlier this week when he hit a patch of ice in South Vancouver. His bike did a 180-degree spin and he slid down a hill backwards before coming to a stop.

The City of Vancouver has received thousands of complaints about snow and ice on sidewalks and residential streets since December. (Lisa Johnson/CBC)

Catherall said he managed to stay on the bike, but the close call was one of many since he was hired a month and a half ago.

"It's pretty crazy," he said. "[This job] is kind of an all-season thing, so we keep going and just go a bit slower."

Conditions are so treacherous that the Bike to Work B.C. Society has advised commuters to leave their bikes at home until the weather warms up.

The City of Vancouver said it prioritises plowing and salting "the most used" bike routes and walkways, but said trucks can't fit down narrow streets or cycling lanes.

Huggan said his company has opted to send cars to deliver to icier areas in order to to keep staff safe.

He said he's asked customers for patience until things thaw out.

"You can't expect normal business operations in extreme weather," he said.

With files from CBC's Tina Lovgreen