The City of Vancouver could pass its first legislation regulating short-term rentals at city council today.

Councillors will vote on a policy first unveiled two weeks ago, whereby homeowners and renters can list their primary residences on sites like Airbnb for a licensing fee of $49 each year, plus a one-time application fee of $54.

Under the policy, renting out secondary suites would not be allowed, and a maximum of two adults would be allowed in each room.

During a two-day public hearing, 32 people spoke in favour of the proposal, with 38 speaking against.

One of those in opposition was Alex Dagg, Airbnb's Canadian policy manager. She's critical of the complete ban on secondary suite rental.

"We think that's unnecessarily restrictive, because those kind of units that people are sharing on our platform are being used by their family and only shared on a very casual basis. And restricting people from doing that is problematic," she said.

However, Dagg was complementary of the city's overall approach to establishing regulations.

"The city has done a pretty careful and thoughtful job of thinking about how to regulate home-sharing, and we're appreciative they're moving towards regulating it. They've recognized the value it provides for families and the local economy."

In April, the city estimated there were around 6,000 online units currently in operation, mostly in the northern half of Vancouver.

The city estimated that 70 per cent of short-term listings in the city would still be allowed under the new rules, but about 1,000 listings would be taken off the market.