Longtime Vancouver Coun. Geoff Meggs is stepping down to become the chief of staff for premier-designate John Horgan.

The three-term city councillor will begin working immediately as part of Horgan's transition to the premier's office.

"When the premier-designate invites you to serve in this capacity, it's kind of hard to say no. Especially when they are committed to making the province more affordable" said Meggs. "I think John has said from very early on that he is committed to solving some of the problems around the Lower Mainland."

Meggs has resigned from city council

Meggs has served as a Vancouver city councillor since 2008. He ran for the provincial nomination in Vancouver-Fairview before the 2013 provincial election, losing to current MLA George Heyman.

Meggs says he spoke to Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson over the weekend to tell him he was resigning. No date has yet been set to elect Meggs' replacement to council.

"I'm going to miss working at the city," said Meggs. "I think there have been some enormous changes accomplished already, especially since Gregor has become mayor — the greenest city commitment and his relentless struggle against homelessness, which has been a very tough one."

Don Wright new head of public service

The NDP also announced Tuesday that former BCIT president and Central 1 Credit Union CEO Don Wright will serve as deputy minister to the premier and the head of the public service. Wright will resign from Central 1 effective July 7.

"It's very exciting to have someone who is so well respected by the public service, by the private sector. He has worked in the forestry sector, as well as been a deputy minister in previous governments," said MLA Carole James, who is serving as spokesperson for the NDP during the transition to power. "He will provide real stability and real experience in this position."

Wright will replace Kim Henderson, who has been serving in the role since March 25, 2016.

The NDP also announced outgoing chief of staff and campaign director Bob Dewar will stay on as a special advisor to Horgan.

Horgan is set to be sworn in along with his yet-to-be-named cabinet in the next few weeks.