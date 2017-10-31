The Vancouver Whitecaps are better known for their skills on the soccer field than in the kitchen, but a new cookbook is adding to their reputations as chefs.

The soccer team released a book of the athletes' favourite recipes earlier this month, called Cookin' With The 'Caps Cookbook.

Gail Johnson, food columnist with On The Coast and Whitecaps fan, had a flip through the book after finding out about it at a game.

"I was so excited when I saw it on a digital banner at a recent game," Johnson said.

Some of her favourite recipes so far from the book, which is a collaboration between Fresh St. Market, Trail Appliances and the athletes, include:

Striploin steak and berry salad from Kendall Waston.

Beef and chicken satay with a creamy peanut sauce from Matías Laba.

Spicy pork carnitas from Christian Bolaños.

El Pastor chili with pineapple salsa from Nicolás Mezquida.

Johnson said the purpose of the cookbook is to help support a healthy lifestyle, making it a good gift for both soccer fans and health-conscious chefs.

"It's a great one for kids, too, especially all of those young players who are out there playing soccer themselves every weekend," she said. "This book might inspire them to get in the kitchen."

The proceeds from the book sales go to B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation.

The Whitecaps cookbook includes photos of the athletes alongside the recipes and is children-friendly. (Brandon Timko/Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Healthy, comforting dishes

Another Vancouver-inspired cookbook tied into children's healthcare is From Our Kitchen to Yours: The Canuck Place Cookbook, Johnson said.

Every year, the pediatric palliative care centre at the Canuck Place Children's Hospice provides support to hundreds of kids with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

"If there's one place that is going to excel in making nourishing, delicious comfort food, it's here," Johnson said.

The cookbook is a mixture of healthy and comforting dishes, she said, and includes recipes like:

Curry lentil soup.

Cheesy broccoli soup.

Thai crab salad with cilantro and cucumber.

Turkey, cranberry and Brie pizza.

Eggplant parmigiana.

It also has an entire chapter dedicated to cookie recipes, she said.

The cookbooks are for sale at various locations around the province. The Canuck Place cookbook is also available online.

With files from On The Coast.