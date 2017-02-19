The second of two back-to-back debates for Conservative leadership candidates is set for Sunday afternoon in Vancouver.

Organizers say "candidates will engage in a series of one-on-one debates" as well as smaller group debates at the Vogue Theatre downtown, beginning at 1 p.m. PT.

Kirk LaPointe, who ran for Vancouver mayor in 2014, will act as moderator. He's also a former journalist and CBC ombudsman.

Glen Arthur, an organizer for the event, has said jobs and the economy are the top issues of the weekend.

He also said the working relationship between the future Conservative leader and the Trump administration is a popular topic.

On Saturday, 12 of the 14 federal Conservative leadership candidates attended a debate in Langley, B.C. (Rick Peterson/Twitter)

On Saturday, the first debate drew 600 spectators as candidates went head-to-head on the topics of safe injection sites, two-tiered health care systems, B.C.'s opioid crisis and Islamophobia.

The event, dubbed the "Debate in the Valley" by organizers, sold out a week in advance.

Those who bought tickets for Sunday's debate filled out a questionnaire before being granted access, Arthur said.

Kevin O'Leary is missing the weekend debates to pitch his name-branded wines on an American home shopping channel.

Deepak Obhrai also missed the B.C. events due to previous engagements in Ontario.

The events aren't official party debates, meaning attendance is not mandatory.

The Conservative Party leadership election takes place on May 27.