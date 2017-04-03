A driver was killed in collision on South East Marine Drive on Sunday night, Vancouver police have confirmed.

The crash happened at about 9:15 pm when a car traveling east on South East Marine Drive near Buscombe Street struck a westbound semi truck and another second vehicle.

The impact killed the only person in the eastbound vehicle but the drivers of the oncoming car and truck were not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released by police.