The City of Vancouver will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to outline plans for its cold weather response this week.

In a statement, the city said current mitigation efforts will be addressed along with this week's plans. The event begins at 2:15 p.m. PT at city hall.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing once again Monday night.

City manager Sadhu Johnston, engineering services general manager Jerry Dobrovolny, Fire Chief John McKearney and Ethel Whitty, the city's director of homelessness services are scheduled to address the media.

ICBC spokesman Sam Corea will also speak.