Vancouver Coastal Health is warning drug users to look out for a drug described as a green-coloured opiate after a rash of non-fatal overdoses in the Downtown Eastside.

The health authority said seven people overdosed at the Maple Overdose Prevention site after injecting a toxic, green-coloured drug.

Users reported symptoms such as muscle rigidity and constricted pupils, but staff were able to revive each of them.

Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health said he doesn't believe this is a new type of drug, just potent enough to be associated with a high number of overdoses.

"To be honest, we don't know if it's that different from other drugs," Lysyshyn said. "There are lots of different drugs being used in the Lower Mainland. They have lots of different colours and appearances."

In addition to avoiding this particular batch, he recommends that people not use alone, have somebody there who can respond if there is an overdose, and to use a small amount.

Reports of toxic green down/opiate today in #DTES. Go slow, dont use alone, check your drugs, use our services https://t.co/8jm2mQY23M pic.twitter.com/hdp6c2kkSp — @VCHhealthcare

Alert system employed

Lysyshyn said the bad drug report was shared on the health authority's alert system, a pilot project which collects anonymous reports from drug users via texts, phone calls and online submission forms in order to identify bad drug batches.

"The idea of the . . . network is to bring together people that use drugs, community organizations that serve people who use drugs, and other interested parties to share information about drugs," Lysyshyn said.

The B.C. Coroner's Service says the number of overdose deaths in the province so far this year — 1,013 — has surpassed the total number of overdose deaths in all of 2016.