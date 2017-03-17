New washroom signage to welcome transgender individuals is being rolled out at municipal buildings in Vancouver starting at city hall today.

"Everyone has the right to safe and inclusive washroom facilities," said city manager Sadhu Johnston in a news release.

The signage says "Trans People Welcome" and Johnston said the goal is to make people feel safer accessing the washroom they most identify with.

"This change is another step forward towards ensuring equality and inclusion for all," he said.

The look of the signage will vary depending on the aesthetics of the building, according to Anne Nickerson, the city's director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

"If it's a multi-stall washroom, it would have men or female spelled out at the top and "trans people welcome" at the bottom and in braille and the icon signs for what's contained in that washroom (such as a toilet)."

The new signage will be installed at other city buildings in the coming months.