A Vancouver councilor says the city's whistleblower policy is not strong enough and she wants it reviewed.

Green Coun. Adriane Carr will bring forth a motion Tuesday for a review, which she says will help protect staff and maintain public confidence.

"My concern is that our bylaw policy does not say that they have to act in the public interest, rather that they have to act in a way that enhances public confidence in the city," she said.

Carr believes employees who do come forward in good faith should have the right to remain anonymous and that any investigation should be conducted externally.

She wants city employees to feel safe and protected should they come across any wrongdoing.

"I think there's public concern that something could happen. And my motion is to try and ensure if it were ever to be the case that our staff are protected," she said.

Carr claims recent news stories regarding the waiving of development fees and the undervaluing of city land has raised public concern that the city may be favouring real estate developers.

With files from Deborah Goble