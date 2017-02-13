An East Vancouver chocolatier is preparing for her first Valentine's Day in her own shop by crafting both traditional and unique treats for chocolate lovers.

Lisa Gardin, owner of Lisa Lou's Chocolate Bar on Main Street, says her best sellers are old classics, like hazelnut and raspberry truffles, but it is her unique chocolate bars that Gardin considers her signature.

The bars stray from traditional tastes into more exotic territory and have all been given human names.

There is Marc, that relies heavily on bourbon. And Joan, she hints at the tropics with mangoes and cashews. Joe, as you might expect, is coffee-infused.

Gardin has also created a 'hipster' collection of wheat and dairy-free bars. Lemon-coconut flavoured Lily falls into that category.

Chocolatier, Lisa Gardin, gives her shop's signature chocolate bars human names that match their personality. The Joe chocolate bar, seen here, features coffee as a main ingredient. (Lisa Lou's Chocolate Bar)

Gardin's kitchen experience started in the seventh grade when she begged her high school to let her join a grade ten cooking class.

After high school, Gardin was Thomas Haas' first apprentice and she credits the famed chocolatier for taking her under his wing and honing her skills.

I was his youngest hire and full of sass, Gardin told CBC's North by Northwest host Sheryl MacKay.

"I just took my resume and walked right in ... I had no fear," said Gardin.

Now Gardin has started to make a name for herself.

Staff at Lisa Lou's Chocolate Bar prepare the shop's signature chocolate bars. This will be her store's first Valentine's Day. (Lisa Lou's Chocolate Bar)

In the last three weeks, select grocery stores on Vancouver Island began to stock her chocolate bars, and Gardin is expecting Valentine's Day to be her shop's busiest single day since it opened eight months ago.

Gardin says having the space to create and experiment with flavours and structure has been "wonderful, hectic and exciting."

"You can be extra creative with chocolate because it is already an ingredient people want to try," said Gardin.

For the more adventurous Valentine, the Ruth bar, made with raspberry strawberry jelly and a crunchy peanut praline base, pays homage to the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches her Grandma Ruth made her as a child.

Lisa Gardin created a peanut butter and jelly-inspired chocolate bar in honour of her grandmother, with whom she loved to bake, and eat PB and J sandwiches as a child. (Lisa Lou's Chocolate Bar)

For the classic Valentine, the hazelnut and salted caramel hearts are a popular purchase.

It has been a challenge in work-life balance for Gardin to create recipes and run the shop all by herself, but her enthusiasm appears unwavering.

"Easter eggs are approaching very quickly," said Gardin.

Lisa Lou's Chocolate Bar will also expand to include an ice cream counter this summer.

With files from North by Northwest

To hear the complete interview, click on the audio labelled Vancouver chocolatier prepares Valentine's Day