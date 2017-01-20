Over 50 chefs have brought their skills — and one ingredient each to Granville Island this morning — to create a "collective" soup to help a United Way campaign.

The chefs brought their ingredients to the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts as part of Vancouver's Dine Out Festival.

There students chefs have been chopping, seasoning and preparing the soup ingredients for a special meal at lunchtime.

Some ingredients include Fraser Valley wild rice, Vietnamese coriander, fresh turnips, and even avocados.

"Oh my gosh, avocados for a soup! It presents a really big challenge. It's going to be an eclectic soup, but we won't really know until all the ingredients come together," laughed Chef Julian Bond, the executive chef and program director of the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts.

The (vegetarian) broth is bubbling at the Dine Out Festival's 'soup experiment.' (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

The soup will have a vegetarian base to accommodate dietary restrictions, although meat garnishes — like pork belly — will also be available.

"This is fantastic for the students because they're seeing the chefs. It's awesome energy," said Bond.

At 12:30 p.m. PT, the kitchen opens and the collective soup will be served to the public for donations. Proceeds will go to the United Way's Stop the Growl initiative which helps kids access healthy food.

The Dine Out Festival takes place from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, 2017.

With files from Margaret Gallagher

