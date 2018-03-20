Alessandro Vianello is the winner of Vancouver's fifth annual Curry Cup after his lamb belly rogan josh reigned supreme over seven other acclaimed chefs' creations.

Vianello is the development chef for Gooseneck Hospitality, which includes popular Vancouver restaurants like Wildebeest, Bufala, Lucky Taco and Bells and Whistles.

He prepared three curry dishes for Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver, and shared the recipe for his award-winning lamb belly dish.

Lamb belly rogan josh by Alessandro Vianello, development chef for Gooseneck Hospitality (Alessandro Vianello)

Lamb belly rogan josh

Ingredients:

1 kg boneless lamb belly

8 cloves of garlic

1 thumb of ginger

3 onions

4 red chilies

3 green cardamom pods

3 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 tbsp. cumin seeds

1 tbsp. coriander seeds

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. black pepper

60 ml natural yogurt

1 can of tomatoes

Cilantro and toasted coconut for garnish

Raita:

1 cup yogurt

½ small red onion diced small

¼ cucumber diced

1 tsp. toasted ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lime

½ bunch of fresh mint

Method:

In a small amount of vegetable oil or ghee, caramelize the onions until very dark brown.

Add the garlic and ginger, and continue to cook on medium heat for about five minutes.

Toast the cumin, coriander and cloves, then crush using a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. Alternatively, you can use ground spices.

Add the spices and cook for an additional 10 minutes, adding a touch of water if the pan seems dry.

Dice the lamb belly and add it to the pot. Continue to stir until it is well-coated in the spices.

Add the chilies and the tomatoes. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for about 1.5 hours or until the lamb is very tender.

Remove the cinnamon stick, and add the yogurt. Season with salt to your taste.

Garnish with toasted coconut and picked cilantro leaves and serve alongside rice, naan and raita.