Vancouver celebrates final 4/20 before marijuana becomes legal

Vancouver's annual pot festival is set to take place today at Sunset Beach, without the approval of the Vancouver Park Board.

Last year, an estimated 35,000 people attended the event, which every year sparks a debate.

But this year, the celebration of cannabis culture might feel slightly different — it's the last 4/20 event before marijuana legalization.

Organizers say that 4/20 is a boon to the local community and the businesses that surround the site; a free, family-friendly event that causes minimal damage to property when compared to other events endorsed by the city.

Park board members argue the event violates smoking bylaws, costs thousands in repairs to public property and is one of the biggest sources of complaints from residents.

For more on the history of pot and protest in Vancouver, watch the video below.