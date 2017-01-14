Two men have been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Vancouver early Friday morning.

Police were called to Burrard Street after a man reported seeing someone stealing his pickup truck around 4 a.m. PT.

Officers tailed the vehicle as it drove over the Burrard Bridge, according to a statement. The pickup then crashed into an SUV at Granville Street and West 16th Avenue, where one suspect was arrested.

The second suspect allegedly fled the scene and tried to get away in a taxi. He was eventually tracked down by a K-9 police dog and taken into custody.

Two police cruisers surround a pickup truck in the front of the house. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Harry Folkes, 29, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Hastings Gillies, also 29, is facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 31-year-old driver of the SUV was hospitalized with minor injuries.