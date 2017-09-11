Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin say they plan to finish their careers with the Vancouver Canucks.

The identical twins penned a touching letter to fans on Monday in The Players' Tribune, vowing they won't play anywhere else, as they prepare to begin their 17th season with the Vancouver Canucks — the only team they've known in their NHL careers.

"If we are going to win a Stanley Cup, if we are going to achieve our dream, we'd only want it to be in Vancouver," wrote Daniel Sedin.

The Sedin brothers have a message for Vancouver. https://t.co/IKdsgiHrH9 pic.twitter.com/uAWeECCXOV — @PlayersTribune

The twins, who turn 37 this month, said they wanted to put an end to the rumours and questions.

Both are entering the final year of their four-year, $28-million contract and the team is heading into a rebuilding year.

"I thought it was a good way of doing it before the season and kind of get it out of the way and focus on hockey," said Daniel Sedin.

"They're not going anywhere. This is home for them," said Trevor Linden, president of the Vancouver Canucks.

"They've meant too much to this team, too much to this community and they're going to finish as Canucks."

Not only do the Sedins have some of the best records in the franchise -— Daniel Sedin has scored the most goals with 370, while Canucks Captain, Henrik Sedin is the franchise leader in games played, assists and points.

They've also contributed extensively to the community and local charities.

"They're such great ambassadors to our organization — to our city," said Linden.

"This town, this city, this province mean a lot to not only them but to their wives and their kids," said Linden.

The letter to fans, which talks about their love for Vancouver and highlights stories from their careers, including the crushing Stanely Cup loss in 2011, may have read like a farewell at times, but the twins say they're not saying goodbye, yet.

They're going to take it year-by-year.

"We feel good right now," said Henrik Sedin, "It's going to be a decision that is going to be made after this season is done and that's all that we can say right now."

The Canucks open their training camp on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.