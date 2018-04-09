Vancouver Canucks players to visit Humboldt to show support and solidarity

Vancouver Canucks' Derrick Pouliot and fellow Saskatchewan native Derek Dorsett feel like most Canadians who want to do something — anything — to help with the healing in Humboldt.

So, sometime in the next few days, the two will lead a group of Canucks to the devastated town in a show of solidarity with the Humboldt Broncos players and families who have been devastated by the fatal bus accident.

"We're going to try and get some guys to go and visit the community and the players and show any support that we can," said Pouliot, who is from Estevan.

"That's something that would be good for us to do, especially being from Saskatchewan."

Vancouver Canucks' Derrick Pouliot is planning on leading a group of Canucks on a visit to Humboldt to show support and solidarity. Pouliot is from Estevan, Sask. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

On Friday, 15 Humboldt Broncos players and staff died when their team bus collided with a semi while driving to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. The other 14 team members on the bus were injured.

Canucks defenceman Ashton Sautner has been spending a lot of time on the phone over the last few days.

Sautner grew up in tiny Flaxcombe, Sask, and his uncle, Kevin Garinger, is the president of the Humboldt Broncos. Garinger was not on the bus at the time of the accident.

"I talked to my uncle quickly," said Sautner. "He was also a billet and one of the players was living at his house. So it's been very difficult for him, but he's done a good job keeping the community together and staying strong."

A number of Canucks have been reflecting on the time they spent riding buses through Western Canada in their junior hockey days, including Brandon Sutter who can remember a number of scary moments on the road.

"Looking back, you think of the snowstorms you went through, the hit deer and hit moose … and feel pretty fortunate," he said.

In a role reversal, Sutter now feels concern for his father Brent, who as the owner, coach and general manager of the WHL Red Deer Rebels, still rides the team bus to road games.

"Talking to him, he says [Humboldt] is his worst nightmare."

Pouliot says details around the Canucks visit to Humboldt have yet to be formalized.