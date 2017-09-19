Players could barely see each other and long passes were more perilous than normal, but the thick layer of fog sitting over the ice at the Vancouver Canucks' first practice in Shanghai sure made for some pretty pictures.

The team and a number of reporters tweeted up a storm of strange and beautiful photos taken inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai Tuesday where a combination of high humidity and cold ice likely caused the indoor haze.

Thursday's Canucks-L.A. Kings preseason tilt will be the first hockey game ever played in the arena which normally hosts concerts.

The two teams meet again Saturday in Beijing.

Vancouver Canucks, Shanghai

Goalie Anders Nilsson's job was tougher than usual in the Canucks first Shanghai practice. (Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)