Players could barely see each other and long passes were more perilous than normal, but the thick layer of fog sitting over the ice at the Vancouver Canucks' first practice in Shanghai sure made for some pretty pictures.

Tail end of Vancouver's skate pic.twitter.com/SpJydzvR00 — @lakingsinsider

The team and a number of reporters tweeted up a storm of strange and beautiful photos taken inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai Tuesday where a combination of high humidity and cold ice likely caused the indoor haze.

Thursday's Canucks-L.A. Kings preseason tilt will be the first hockey game ever played in the arena which normally hosts concerts.

The two teams meet again Saturday in Beijing.

Goalie Anders Nilsson's job was tougher than usual in the Canucks first Shanghai practice. (Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

The fog does make for cool pictures. I'm sure they're working on it. Three more practices before the game Thursday. #NHLChinaGames 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/jBDWe7lU6T — @cotsonika

Early look at Canucks/Kings lineups. Have a great show, Shorty! pic.twitter.com/s1vUPs14TI — @Greg_Shannon