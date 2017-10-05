People vying for a spot on Vancouver city council will be making their pitch to voters at a forum Thursday evening.

NPA candidate Hector Bremner, Vision Vancouver candidate Diego Cardona, Green candidate Pete Fry, OneCity candidate Judy Graves and Jean Swanson — an independent endorsed by COPE — will be discussing housing and homelessness.

Sensible Vancouver candidate Mary Jean "Watermelon" Dunsdon, along with independents Gary Lee, Damian Murphy and Joshua Wasilenkoff, will not be attending the forum.

The byelection was prompted after former Vision councillor Geoff Meggs resigned to become Premier John Horgan's chief of staff.

There will be an advanced voting day on Oct. 10 before general voting day on Oct. 14.