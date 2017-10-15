The results are in: Hector Bremner will be Vancouver's newest city councillor.

Bremner, the Non-Partisan Association's candidate, has been projected to win by CBC News, and is leading with 28 per cent of votes, with COPE-endorsed indpendent candidate Jean Swanson next at 21.2 per cent, with 51 of 53 polls reporting.

Bremner, who defeated two other people for the NPA's nomination, is a vice president for Pace Group, a public relations company, and was previously an executive assistant to former deputy premier Rich Coleman when the B.C. Liberals were in power.

The byelection was prompted after former Vision Coun. Geoff Meggs resigned to become Premier John Horgan's chief of staff.

Vision's candidate, Diego Cardona, is currently in 5th place with 11.1 per cent of the vote.

Nine candidates ran in the byelection, Vancouver's first since 1992.

More to come.