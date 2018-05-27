Road closures in effect: FortisBC starts work on new 4-km Vancouver gas line

FortisBC has begun work on new natural gas lines in Vancouver, Burnaby and Coquitlam, which will affect traffic along one of Vancouver's main arteries.

The project, which involves a total of 20 kilometres of new gas line construction, will mean lane closures along the roadway, which is a main artery in and out of Vancouver.

Workers will construct 20 kilometres of new underground gas line between Coquitlam and Vancouver by late 2019. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Grace Pickell who speaks for FortisBC says the new line must be put in because the current line, running from Vancouver to Coquitlam, has been in use since the 1950s.

"We did look at options, but we ended up deciding to go with East 1st Avenue because it actually has the right amount of space for us to be able to get the work done safely," she said.

Know before you go: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> lane closures begin tonight at 7 p.m. on East 1st for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FortisBCUpgrades?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FortisBCUpgrades</a>. We’re setting up for work between Nanaimo-Rupert & Highway 1-Boundary. Click to learn more: <a href="https://t.co/kdG0BpOCiA">https://t.co/kdG0BpOCiA</a> <a href="https://t.co/MY8epKJnCS">pic.twitter.com/MY8epKJnCS</a> —@FortisBC

Starting Monday, there will be multiple lane closures around the project:

East 1st Avenue

Lane closures from Nanaimo Street to Rupert Street, May 28 to end of July 2018.

Lane closures from Highway 1 overpass to Boundary Road, May 28 to mid-June 2018.

Lane closures from Rupert Street to Highway 1 overpass, Mid-July to end of August 2018.

Full closure of Woodland Drive from East 1st Ave to East 2nd Ave, June 26 to mid-August 2018.

Full closure from Clark Drive to Nanaimo Street in Vancouver, from July 3 to end of August 2018.

Burnaby

Lane closures on Gilmore Avenue from Graveley Street to 1st Ave from May 24 to mid-June 2018

Lane closure on Douglas Road, south of Carleton Ave from May 24 to end of June 2018

Businesses along where the work is happening will remain open, but owners like Artem Voropaev are worried all the work will result in a loss of business.

"I have to hope for the best, hopefully I don't lose too many customers," said Voropaev who owns Pacifc Laptop.

FortisBC says it will advise the public about traffic impacts around the project through signage, radio stations, email updates, social media and public information sessions. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

FortisBC is asking for patience during the disruption, but is asking commuters and residents to be prepared for delays and to plan alternate routes.

Road updates will be posted on its website.

Watch this video from FortisBC explaining the project.

With files from Jon Hernandez.