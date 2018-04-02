Skip to Main Content
Vancouver bids a sad goodbye to the Sedin twins

Notifications

Vancouver bids a sad goodbye to the Sedin twins

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin have announced that this will be their last NHL season.

Henrik and Daniel have announced their retirement at the end of this NHL season

CBC News ·
19-year-old Henrik, left, and Daniel Sedin pose in their new Vancouver Canucks jerseys ahead of their first NHL season in June 2000. (Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press)
comments

It's a special feat when a sportsperson can elicit almost unanimous respect from the hockey world, but the Sedin twins were able to do that today following the announcement they will retire at the end of this season.

The inseparable Swedish hockey players played all 18 years of their respective NHL careers together with the Vancouver Canucks, a rare accomplishment in the league.

Both players have over 1,000 career NHL points — 1,068 for Henrik and 1,038 for Daniel — and came excruciatingly close to winning a Stanley Cup with the Canucks in 2011.

But the brothers' deeper legacy was the indelible mark they made on the community.

Henrik Sedin laughs with children during a Vancouver Canucks team visit to the B.C. Children's Hospital in January 2018. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

They were proud to call Vancouver home, and volunteered extensively around B.C.'s Lower Mainland with the Sedin Family Foundation, which they created in 2014.

There is one silver lining.

After years of struggling the Canucks have a chance at renewal, with little option but to focus on a younger core.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us