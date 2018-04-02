Vancouver bids a sad goodbye to the Sedin twins

It's a special feat when a sportsperson can elicit almost unanimous respect from the hockey world, but the Sedin twins were able to do that today following the announcement they will retire at the end of this season.

The inseparable Swedish hockey players played all 18 years of their respective NHL careers together with the Vancouver Canucks, a rare accomplishment in the league.

Both players have over 1,000 career NHL points — 1,068 for Henrik and 1,038 for Daniel — and came excruciatingly close to winning a Stanley Cup with the Canucks in 2011.

Thank you to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sedins</a> for defining what it means to be a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canuck?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canuck</a> for a magnificent, thrilling, at times heartbreaking era. I will always wear my #33 jersey with pride. 🏒 <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weareallcanucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weareallcanucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pureclass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pureclass</a> <a href="https://t.co/KgNzjb2r01">https://t.co/KgNzjb2r01</a> —@eddyautomatic

But the brothers' deeper legacy was the indelible mark they made on the community.

Henrik Sedin laughs with children during a Vancouver Canucks team visit to the B.C. Children's Hospital in January 2018. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

They were proud to call Vancouver home, and volunteered extensively around B.C.'s Lower Mainland with the Sedin Family Foundation, which they created in 2014.

Thank you Henrik and Daniel. You are two of the classiest people I've ever met. You have meant so much to this team, this community and to Canucks fans everywhere. Next stop, the Hall of Fame. <a href="https://t.co/lmNsRm9fVs">https://t.co/lmNsRm9fVs</a> —@fr_aquilini

There are not enough characters to express on this forum what the Sedin’s have meant to the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofVancouver</a>. They have been leaders in this community and an example of how to conduct oneself with class and honour. The two best <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> ever. We will miss them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sedins</a> —@PucksOnDave

For 18 yrs we witnessed a unique on-ice magic that left crowds in awe. A new chemistry no one had ever seen before, leaving goalies & Dmen gawking for answers. There were no words to describe the magic. <br>In Vancouver we called it "Sedinery". And it will be missed.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> <a href="https://t.co/g8MD8UNd6R">pic.twitter.com/g8MD8UNd6R</a> —@BrentButt

Trying to say something about the Sedins, but no matter what I type it just appears as "FEEEEELINGS" over and over again —@j_mcelroy

There is one silver lining.

After years of struggling the Canucks have a chance at renewal, with little option but to focus on a younger core.