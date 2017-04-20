The Vancouver Aquarium says an unknown toxin was the cause of death for two belugas last year.

Aurora, aged 30, and her calf, Qila, 21, died within nine days of each other in November 2016.

The aquarium says the determination followed a five-month investigation involving "dozens" of specialists.

"Extensive testing was unable to identify the exact substance involved, which is not uncommon due to the very limited time a toxin is traceable in the bloodstream," a statement from the aquarium reads. "The investigation also determined that the toxin was likely introduced by food, water, or through human interference."

The aquarium says in the months after the deaths, staff have worked to prevent risks that could have introduced a toxin to their habitat through:

Enhanced food screening

Removing vegetation near their habitat that "could be considered problematic"

An overhaul and replacement of mechanical water treatment systems in all habitats housing whales, dolphins and porpoises

Real-time testing and monitoring of water in tanks and of water treatment systems

Updating security to reduce "potential threats of human interference"

"The loss of Qila and Aurora was devastating," head veterinarian Martin Haulena has said. "They were beloved members of our family and the community for more than two decades. Their loss is felt profoundly by our staff, members, supporters and the public."

The whales' deaths caused intense debate about keeping cetaceans in captivity in Vancouver. In March, the Vancouver Park Board unanimously voted to end the display of live cetaceans by the aquarium.

The aquarium says their facility currently has a false killer whale, a Pacific white-sided dolphin and a harbour porpoise, all receiving long-term care as part of the Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre Program.