The Vancouver Aquarium will bring back beluga whales to its facility, despite a pledge not to do so until it determined the reasons behind two mysterious beluga deaths last November.

CEO and president John Nightingale said the aquarium will build the new Canada's Arctic exhibit as planned, with a focus on research and with belugas.

The display of belugas will end in 2029, Nightingale said.

In November, two beluga whales died at the Aquarium in less than two weeks, reigniting debate about the future of captive cetaceans at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Aurora, 30, and her calf Qila, 21, had both shown signs of illness including abdominal pain, loss of appetite and lethargy before they died.

Even after initial necropsy results, the cause remained a mystery, and the Aquarium's president, John Nightingale, vowed the facility would leave "no stone unturned" in its investigation.

Nightingale also pledged to leave the beluga pool empty until the aquarium could determine how the whales died.

No definitive cause of death has been determined, the aquarium said today.

"We have not found a definitive cause of why the animals died," said Dr. Martin Haulena, the aquarium's chief veterinarian, despite months of investigation costing more than $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing, with the most likely cause being a toxin that may never be identified, said Haulena. Foul play has not been ruled out, he said.

The Vancouver Park Board, which regulates the aquarium through a long-standing lease agreement, has discussed holding a municipal plebiscite next year to let voters decide whether the facility should be allowed to keep captive whales, dolphins and porpoises.