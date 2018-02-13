Vancouver city council has approved an ambitious 20-year plan to overhaul northeast False Creek, despite criticism about a lack of community consultation and concern about new condo towers that will partially obstruct the city's mountain views.

City staff came to council Tuesday morning with amendments to the plan after hearing from community groups, including two meetings with Chinatown residents in the past two weeks.

Based on the feedback, staff recommended the city work toward creating more rental and affordable housing in the eastern part of the area. It also recommended the city meet regularly with Chinatown community groups.

Coun. Raymond Louie was at the two meetings with Chinatown residents. He put forward an amendment, which passed, that the plan also include $30 million in improvements for the Chinatown Cultural Centre.

$1.7 billion in public benefits

City staff revealed final plans for the area at council last month.

The city stands to gain $1.7 billion in public benefits from land sales and developer fees. The money would go toward the costs of implementing the plan, including redeveloping transportation infrastructure in the area to replace the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.

Money is also being set aside for new public amenities like a new park, ice rink and community centre.

The plan includes new condo towers that will house up to 12,000 new residents over the next 20 years — including three towers that will partially block the view of the North Shore Mountains.

An artist's rendering provided by critics of the plan outlining how the views in Vancouver could be affected, if the northeast False Creek plan goes forward as proposed. (Melody Ma)

Some have criticized the potential partial loss of the city's mountain views as part of the plan. The city has had policies in place since the 1980s that protect 27 view corridors.

Project director Kevin McNaney told council that it would be difficult for Vancouver to achieve its urban design goals while preserving the view corridors. He also said the three new towers will provide more variation to the skyline.

NPA councillors asked for more community consultation on the plan.

"We can do this fast or we can do this right," said Coun. Melissa DeGenova. "There's no turning back once we approve this plan."

NPA councillors also cited concerns about the cost of the plan and where exactly the $1.7 billion would come from.

"This is a very big concern of mine, and I don't think we should take it lightly," said Coun. George Affleck.

One amendment from councillors to the plan that did pass was related to what the area should be known as. Vision Coun. Andrea Reimer suggested the city consult with local First Nations to come up with an Indigenous name.