The City of Vancouver has approved a new temporary modular housing project to house women in the Downtown Eastside.

The 39 units will be located at 525 Powell Street and will be operated by non-profit Atira Women's Resource Society who will oversee management of the project once complete while also providing support services including meals and health programs.

Each unit contains a bathroom and kitchenette and is approximately 250 square feet in size. Seven of the units are fully wheelchair accessible. The complex will include a communal kitchen, laundry facilities and meeting rooms.

The units are the latest in a nearly $300-million investment to build 2,000 temporary homes in the province over the next two years.

Construction is slated to begin this month with the building set to open in May.

So far the city has approved 156 units of temporary modular housing while another 104 proposed units are under review.