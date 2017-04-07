The City of Vancouver recently surveyed residents on a diverse and sometimes thought provoking range of questions. The reason — to celebrate Vancouver's 131st birthday and to learn from residents how they spend their own anniversary with the city.

A total of 2,348 Vancouverites, young and old and new and longtime residents took part. Here's a sampling of what they had to say about who we are — and who we aren't.

I was born outside of Vancouver — 69 per cent.

I was born and raised in Vancouver —  25 per cent.

Why did you move here?

  • 22%  just wanted to be part of West Coast living.
  • 19% said work.
  • 12% "I was living at home with my parents and they decided to move here."

What's the hottest topic of conversation?

  • 49% housing,
  • 47% weather.
  • 44% restaurants/food.

How many umbrellas do you own?

  •  21% 4 or more.
  • 19% 3.
  • 10% 0.

74% rant about the high cost of real estate

This is a sampling of the Top 10 Vancouver activities and traits respondents thought applied to them

  • 95% "I recycle as much as I can."
  • 93% "I still get a thrill every time I see a good sunset."
  • 74% "I've ranted about the high cost of real estate."
  • 63% "I've had a BBQ on the beach."

Must see places for out of town guests.

  • 86% Stanley Park.
  • 83% Granville Island.
  • 51% A Vancouver beach.

Love it or hate it, we have a reputation for our love of all things yoga. And the numbers bear that out:  

  • 65 per cent said they do yoga.
  • 35 percent: nope, not me.

Half of respondents drank bubble tea, half did not. Three-quarters of us have not driven a car share.

Ugh, the weather, seriously!

And while we'd all like to put those months of rain, snow and more rain behind us, a survey about Vancouver wouldn't be complete without the ubiquitous questions about weather.

  • 42% "The snow was great!"
  • 24% "Torrential downpours are my favourite kind of rain."
  • 14% said they didn't sign up for the recent weather we've had (ie: "It's why I left Ontario.")

And how did some residents celebrate their Vanniversary?

  • "Each April I try to get out and enjoy the cherry blossoms and remember my awe when I first saw them."
  • "I came here as a refugee of war. I celebrate Vanniversary as my chance to live."
  • "I share something I love about Vancouver with the hashtag #vanniversary!"

But the response to the question:"What was your most Vancouver moment pretty much sums it all up.

"...biking the seawall on the way to a brewery after having sushi on the beach and passing an impromptu concert at a public piano, a stand up paddle board yoga class and the bald eagle that lives by the Bard on the Beach tents."