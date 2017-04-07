The City of Vancouver recently surveyed residents on a diverse and sometimes thought provoking range of questions. The reason — to celebrate Vancouver's 131st birthday and to learn from residents how they spend their own anniversary with the city.
A total of 2,348 Vancouverites, young and old and new and longtime residents took part. Here's a sampling of what they had to say about who we are — and who we aren't.
I was born outside of Vancouver — 69 per cent.
I was born and raised in Vancouver — 25 per cent.
Why did you move here?
- 22% just wanted to be part of West Coast living.
- 19% said work.
- 12% "I was living at home with my parents and they decided to move here."
What's the hottest topic of conversation?
- 49% housing,
- 47% weather.
- 44% restaurants/food.
How many umbrellas do you own?
- 21% 4 or more.
- 19% 3.
- 10% 0.
74% rant about the high cost of real estate
This is a sampling of the Top 10 Vancouver activities and traits respondents thought applied to them
- 95% "I recycle as much as I can."
- 93% "I still get a thrill every time I see a good sunset."
- 74% "I've ranted about the high cost of real estate."
- 63% "I've had a BBQ on the beach."
Must see places for out of town guests.
- 86% Stanley Park.
- 83% Granville Island.
- 51% A Vancouver beach.
Love it or hate it, we have a reputation for our love of all things yoga. And the numbers bear that out:
- 65 per cent said they do yoga.
- 35 percent: nope, not me.
Half of respondents drank bubble tea, half did not. Three-quarters of us have not driven a car share.
Ugh, the weather, seriously!
And while we'd all like to put those months of rain, snow and more rain behind us, a survey about Vancouver wouldn't be complete without the ubiquitous questions about weather.
- 42% "The snow was great!"
- 24% "Torrential downpours are my favourite kind of rain."
- 14% said they didn't sign up for the recent weather we've had (ie: "It's why I left Ontario.")
And how did some residents celebrate their Vanniversary?
- "Each April I try to get out and enjoy the cherry blossoms and remember my awe when I first saw them."
- "I came here as a refugee of war. I celebrate Vanniversary as my chance to live."
- "I share something I love about Vancouver with the hashtag #vanniversary!"
But the response to the question:"What was your most Vancouver moment pretty much sums it all up.
"...biking the seawall on the way to a brewery after having sushi on the beach and passing an impromptu concert at a public piano, a stand up paddle board yoga class and the bald eagle that lives by the Bard on the Beach tents."