Police in Vancouver are investigating the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy.

Officers say it happened Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:20 p.m. PT near Blake Street and Garibaldi Drive in the Champlain Heights area.

A driver in a silver Dodge stopped his vehicle and tried to lure the boy inside with the promise of candy. The boy ran away and the vehicle left the area.

Police describe the Dodge as possibly a minivan, with tinted windows, damage to the front end, black electrical tape on the rear cargo door and roof racks with tie-down cords.

The driver is described as a Caucasian, wearing dark clothing, with a black toque and grey and black bandana partially covering his face.

If you have any information about this abduction attempt, you're asked to call Vancouver Police at 604-717-0601, of if you wish to stay anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.