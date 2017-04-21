Sunset Beach Park will be closed for up to five weeks because of damage caused by the 420 event Thursday, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

"The field is in rough shape and muddy with lots of rutting, holes and dips so staff will need to aerate, over seed and top dress it before it can be used again," said a statement from Vancouver Park Board Chair Michael Wiebe.

The annual 420 event began as a protest of the criminalization of marijuana, but in recent years has had thousands congregate to smoke pot, eat pot edibles and listen to performances.

420 participants walk through a muddy vendor area. (David Horemans/CBC)

Despite the damage to the field at Sunset Beach, Vancouver's director of parks said he sees an improvement over past events.

"Generally it's looking pretty good this year compared to last year," said Howard Norman. "I'm quite pleased with the lack of garbage."

The Vancouver Park Board said organizers helped put a lot of garbage away and city crews came and helped overnight.

"Now we have a final pick to do. It's not as bad as I thought it would be for garbage."

Wet weather impacts clean up

Norman said the wet weather means soggy fields will have to be reseeded.

"We'll over seed the field, top dress it and then shut it down for a few weeks," he said.

"We didn't have to do much on the field last year because the field was very dry. It's just the way it was with the weather."

Vancouver Park Board director Howard Norman holds up some of the litter clean-up crews found the morning after Vancouver's 420 event at Sunset Beach. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC News)

Norman — who found roaches and drug paraphernalia littered on the beach — said a clean up crew will finish picking up garbage Friday morning.

"People with pets who are out here — we don't want them ingesting these kind of things."

The Park Board director said clean up for the unpermitted event is estimated to cost thousands of dollars.

​New location next year?

Park Board Chair Michael Wiebe said his staff had asked organizers to help prevent damage to the beach.

"They could have put plywood down to help protect the field but organizers didn't do that...the fact that organizers didn't do that, it doesn't look good for us."

Sunset Beach after clean up crews removed vendor and stage area of Vancouver's 420 rally. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Wiebe said the board is trying to help organizers find a new location for next year.

"People are already working on finding other locations," he said.

As for the final cost of the clean up, Wiebe said it could be weeks before the bill comes in but when it does, the board will be sending it to organizers.

"Last year we didn't try to get back any of our funds but this year we have been putting the cost together from the park board and we'll be bringing an invoice forward to the organizers."

Hospital visits

According to Providence Health Care, St. Paul's emergency department treated 66 patients with issues related to 420.

"Patients mostly had edibles that brought on complaints of nausea, vomiting, anxiety and dizziness," wrote Ann Gibbon in an email to CBC News. She speaks for Providence Health Care.

Ten of the patients were under the age of 20, with the youngest person being 14-years-old.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza and Tanya Fletcher