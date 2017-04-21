A field at Sunset Beach Park will be closed for up to five weeks because of damage caused by attendees at the 420 cannabis culture event Thursday, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

"The field is in rough shape and muddy with lots of rutting, holes and dips so staff will need to aerate, overseed and top dress it before it can be used again," said a statement from Vancouver Park Board chair Michael Wiebe.

The annual 420 event began as a protest of the criminalization of marijuana, but in recent years has had thousands congregate to smoke pot, eat pot edibles and listen to performances.

Attendees at the 420 event walk through a muddy vendor area. (David Horemans/CBC)

Vancouver's director of parks said the damage at Sunset Beach Park is not as bad as it has been in the past.

"Generally it's looking pretty good this year compared to last year," said Howard Norman. "I'm quite pleased with the lack of garbage."

The Vancouver Park Board said organizers helped put a lot of garbage away and city crews came and helped overnight.

"Obviously, the organizer put a lot of their garbage away and our crews came and picked up all throughout the night," said Norman.

"Now we have a final pick to do. It's not as bad as I thought it would be for garbage.

Wet weather impacts cleanup

"We didn't have to do much on the field last year because the field was very dry. It's just the way it was with the weather."

Vancouver park board director Howard Norman holds up some of the litter cleanup crews found the morning after the 420 event. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC News)

Norman, who found roaches and drug paraphernalia littered on the beach, said a crew will finish picking up garbage Friday morning.

"People with pets who are out here — we don't want them ingesting these kind of things."

He said cleanup for the event, which had no permit, will cost thousands of dollars.

​New location next year?

Wiebe said his staff had asked organizers to help prevent damage to the park.

"They could have put plywood down to help protect the field, but organizers didn't do that ... the fact that organizers didn't do that, it doesn't look good for us."

Sunset Beach after the cleanup crews had done their work. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Wiebe said the board is trying to help organizers find a new location for next year.

"People are already working on finding other locations," he said.

As for the final cost of the cleanup, Wiebe said it could be weeks before the bill comes in but when it does, the board will be sending it to organizers.

"Last year we didn't try to get back any of our funds, but this year we have been putting the cost together from the park board and we'll be bringing an invoice forward to the organizers."

Have a look as crews clean up following the event:

Clean-up crews remove 4/20 garbage0:38

Hospital visits

According to Providence Health Care, St. Paul's emergency department treated 66 patients with issues related to 420.

"Patients mostly had edibles that brought on complaints of nausea, vomiting, anxiety and dizziness," wrote Ann Gibbon, a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, in an email to CBC News.

Ten of the patients were under the age of 20, with the youngest person being 14 years old.