Vancouver 4/20 event sends massive clouds of smoke into rainy skies

Massive crowds of cannabis enthusiasts and vendors filled Vancouver's Sunset Beach, releasing a huge cloud of smoke as the clock struck 4:20 p.m.

It's the third year the event has been held at the seaside park without the approval of the Vancouver Park Board, and although the rain began to fall just before the countdown, spirits remained high.

Smoke fills the air above the thousands of people gathered around the stage shortly after the clock struck 4:20 p.m. in Vancouver on Friday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

But this year, the celebration of cannabis culture was slightly different — it was the last 4/20 event before marijuana legalization.

Last year, an estimated 35,000 people attended the event, and organizers figured this year's attendance was in the same range as 2017, though even more vendors brought their wares to the beach.

Park board members argue the event does not have a permit, violates smoking bylaws, costs thousands in repairs to public property and is one of the biggest sources of complaints from residents.

Some enterprising Girl Guides have set up at Vancouver's 4/20 celebrations to offer cookies and water to anybody who gets hungry and parched. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The city claims it spent more than $245,000 to clean up after two 4/20 gatherings last year (including one at the Vancouver Art Gallery). The park board had to close the grass area at the beach for a month to repair the turf.

But this year the event organizers said they are taking steps to cover the costs and reduce the impact of the event, including spending $28,000 on floor covering to protect the grass from damage.

Vendor tents sprawl beyond the area set up by organizers. Dana Larsen, on of the organizers, estimated 300 vendors were selling wares at this year's event. (CBC)

"We believe we have a right to use the park, but of course we don't like to damage the park in any way if we don't have to," organizer Jeremiah Vandermeer said.

But organizers have no plans to pay for the policing costs, saying the event remains a political protest of Canada's laws prohibiting the use of marijuana.

"4/20 is still a protest, and what we are protesting is heavy-handed police authority and ruining lives over cannabis" said Vandermeer.

Vendors were ready to go at Vancouver's annual 4/20 rally first thing Friday morning. (GP Medoza/CBC)

Organizers say that 4/20 is a boon to the local community and the businesses that surround the site, and that it's a free, family-friendly event that causes minimal damage to property when compared to other events endorsed by the city.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was pressed on pot issues at an unrelated funding announcement in Surrey as vendors set up Friday.

He said while police and other authorities are monitoring the 4/20 event, the province awaits new federal laws clarify what's will ultimately be acceptable in Canada, stumbling, for a second, on the event's name.

"That I expect is going to have obviously an impact on events such as 4/40, or 4/20 in coming years," Farnworth told reporters.

Organizers say they spent $28,000 to lay floor covering to protect the grass at Sunset Beach. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

With files from Rafferty Baker