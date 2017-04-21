Clean-up that's expected to cost taxpayers thousands of dollars is underway, a day after an estimated 35,000 people descended on Sunset Beach for Vancouver's annual 4/20 event.

Even so, Vancouver's director of parks said he sees an improvement over past events.

"Generally it's looking pretty good this year compared to last year," said Howard Norman.

"I'm quite pleased with the lack of garbage." The Vancouver Park Board said organizers helped put a lot of garbage away and city crews came and helped overnight.

"Obviously the organizer put a lot of their garbage away and our crews came and picked up all throughout the night," said Norman.

"Now we have a final pick to do. It's not as bad as I thought it would be for garbage."

The aftermath of the annual 4/20 event at Sunset Beach in Vancouver. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC News)

Wet weather impacts clean up

Norman said the wet weather means soggy fields will have to be reseeded.

"We'll overseed the field, top-dress it and then shut it down for a few weeks," he said.

"We didn't have to do much on the field last year because the field was very dry. It's just the way it was with the weather."

Norman — who found roaches and drug paraphernalia littered on the beach — said a clean up crew will finish picking up garbage Friday morning.

"People with pets who are out here — we don't want them ingesting these kind of things."

The Park Board director said clean up for the unpermitted event is estimated to cost thousands of dollars.