Vancouver 4/20 celebrations off to a noisy start under cloudy skies

Vendors began setting up as early as Thursday afternoon for Vancouver's annual pot festival, held today at Sunset Beach.

It's the third year the event has been held at the seaside park without the approval of the Vancouver Park Board.

An aerial view of the 4/20 vendor tents at a seaside park called Sunset Beach in Vancouver. (CBC)

But this year, the celebration of cannabis culture might feel slightly different — it's the last 4/20 event before marijuana legalization.

Last year, an estimated 35,000 people attended the event, which every year sparks a debate.

Park board members argue the event does not have a permit, violates smoking bylaws, costs thousands in repairs to public property and is one of the biggest sources of complaints from residents.

Some enterprising Girl Guides have set up at Vancouver's 4/20 celebrations to offer cookies and water to anybody who gets hungry and parched. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The city claims it spent more than $245,000 to clean up after two 4/20 gatherings last year (including one at the Vancouver Art Gallery). The park board had to close the grass area at the beach for a month to repair the turf.

But this year the event organizers say they are taking steps to cover the costs and reduce the impact of the event, including spending $28,000 on floor covering to protect the grass from damage.

Vendors were ready to go at Vancouver's annual 4/20 rally first thing Friday morning. (GP Medoza/CBC)

"We believe we have a right to use the park, but of course we don't like to damage the park in any way if we don't have to," organizer Jeremiah Vandermeer said.

But organizers have no plans to pay for the policing costs, saying the event remains a political protest of Canada's laws prohibiting the use of marijuana.

"4/20 is still a protest, and what we are protesting is heavy-handed police authority and ruining lives over cannabis" said Vandermeer.

Vendors began setting up 4/20 booths the day before the annual event at Sunset Beach Park. (GP Mendosa/CBC)

Organizers say that 4/20 is a boon to the local community and the businesses that surround the site, and that it's a free, family-friendly event that causes minimal damage to property when compared to other events endorsed by the city.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was pressed on pot issues at an unrelated funding announcement in Surrey as vendors set up Friday.

He said while police and other authorities are monitoring the 4/20 event, the province awaits new federal laws clarify what's will ultimately be acceptable in Canada, stumbling, for a second, on the event's name.

"That I expect is going to have obviously an impact on events such as 4/40, or 4/20 in coming years," Farnworth told reporters.

Closures expected

There is expected to be a lot of traffic in the area on Friday, and drivers should expect road closures and parking restrictions on and near Beach Avenue.

The nearby Aquatic Centre is also closed for the day, and access to the seawall in the area will be limited.