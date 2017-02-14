Valentine's Day is known for its flowers, chocolates and cards, but one B.C. hotel chain is proposing something racier this holiday — a 'nooner' with the one you love.

The Hotel Zed locations in Kelowna and Victoria are offering the special Valentine's Day promotion: for $50, you can get a hotel room from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. PT

The deal has been offered in Victoria in previous years, but this is a first for Kelowna. The retro-themed hotel said it is "back by popular demand and without any judgement."

"A 'nooner' is basically just some time you get to spend with a loved one," said Lindsay Rainbird, a sales manager at the Kelowna location.

Hotel wanted something 'outside-the-box'

She said the hotel's motto is "rebels against the ordinary," so they wanted to offer a Valentine's Day gift that was equally unique.

"We were looking for something outside-the-box, something we could offer to people that was just different."

"Being a busy mom of two, I know I don't necessarily have the time to go out for dinner tonight and have a nice romantic evening," she said.

"So why not spend some time with your loved one in the middle of the day and have some adult time?"

As of Tuesday morning, at least ten couples in Kelowna and two in Victoria had already taken advantage of the offer.

With files from Daybreak South.