The University of Victoria is creating a new office and staff team to support students with sexual violence prevention and education, just in time for students heading back to classes.

The changes follow a university policy review last spring, in keeping with a provincially mandated requirement universities put in place a sexual misconduct policy in the wake of allegations schools were failing students by not having one.

More hands-on support and education were needed on campus, said Leah Shumka, the sexualized violence education and prevention co-ordinator at UVic.

"UVic had policies and resources in place to address sexual harassment in the past, but this new policy and new office address the issues more directly and effectively with increased education and training," Shumka told CBC On the Island host Gregor Craigie.

The creation of the sexualized violence education and prevention resource office means students will have access to a central office located on campus, where they can drop by to find out more information about sexual misconduct policies, report an incident or seek support.

"We are really this sort of central hub to get [students] everything they need as quickly as possible," Shumka said. "But we are also the place on campus where if somebody wants to file a more official report in hopes of initiating an investigation — that would happen through our office as well."

There are currently no statistics on sexual violence at UVic specifically, but, across North America in general, an estimated one in five university students experience sexual violence in some form, Shumka said. The new office will be able to collect data confidentially to give a better idea about the typically underreported issues, she added.

University of British Columbia students on campus in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2013. New university policies are being implemented across the province as the new term begins next week. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Province-wide policy

UVic's policies are part of a larger movement towards sexual violence prevention on university campuses. Last year, the provincial government passed legislation requiring all public post-secondary institutions to create sexual misconduct policies by May 19, 2017.

As the new term starts next week, many of those new policies are being implemented for the first time.

Shumka said now, with the new policies in place, universities need to focus on spreading the word and raising awareness to incoming students about the changes.

"We have a much longer term plan and strategy around making sure that students and staff and faculty, before they even arrive on campus in coming years, will have an [educational] package about this."

With files from On The Island.