Up to 50 homes evacuated as firefighters scramble to douse wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.

The fire is burning close to the Mission Hill winery on Mount Boucherie.

Fire began close to Mission Hill winery on Mount Boucherie

Chad Pawson · CBC News ·
A wildfire broke out on Mount Boucherie near the Missing Hill winery on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Firefighters are scrambling to put out a wildfire in West Kelowna, which has forced up to 50 families from their homes in the area.

The fire is burning on Mount Boucherie near the Mission Hill winery, which has also been evacuated as a precaution according to Josh Brolund with West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

"This is just as a precaution as the fire travels in that direction," he said about all the evacuations, which involve homes on Royal Gala Drive and Gala View Drive.

Firefighters from Peachland and Kelowna are helping out as well. The B.C. Wildfire Service sent 10 of its firefighters to the fire and says the blaze is five hectares in size.

Brolund says wind is making it difficult to fight the fire.

'Drives the fire'

"The wind seems to be coming and going," he said. "When the wind dies down, we're fortunate that it let's us get in and attack the fire, however, when it picks up, it drives the fire ahead quite quickly."

The B.C. Wildfire Service said three air tankers were sent to the fire, but were called off when they arrived as the fire had diminished.

Brolund said he could not say what started the fire, but local MLA Ben Stewart asked on Twitter for people to remember it is forest fire season and to be careful.

Other wildfires

The wildfire comes as crews managed to control one of two large wildfires burning in B.C.'s Interior.

One of the fires, burning at Xusum Creek, west of Lillooet, is still out of control at 500 hectares, but crews say it's now 25 per cent contained.

A second, larger wildfire at Allie Lake — 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops — is still out of control, but hasn't grown much bigger since Friday.

With files from Brady Strachan.

