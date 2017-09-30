"Best in Show" is nowhere to be found on the list of awards at this dog show.

Neither is "Best in Breed" or "First in Group."

Instead, canines competing in the Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show in Williams Lake, B.C., can go home with such titles as "Grumpiest Looking" or "Fluffiest."

The informal show is being hosted by the Navy League of Canada on behalf of the Williams Lake Sea Cadets.

"I wanted to do something different," said Shawna Allery, the Navy League of Canada's first vice president.

"I wanted something that was kind of out there and would grab everybody's attention."

The Dog Days Dog Show, being held Oct. 29, is a fundraiser for the Chilcotin 202 branch of the Royal Navy Sea Cadets.

Dogs and their owners from all over the province are invited to participate in the Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show. A winner could go home with an award like 'Best Dressed.' (Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show)

Every year, Allery helps raise money for the organization to cover expenses that aren't covered by the federal government — expenses like rent and cellphone bills.

Allery's desire to do something different has led her to fill the show's program with categories that would land her in the dog house with many National Dog Show judges.

Besides the previously mentioned, categories include but are not limited to:

Best dressed/cutest dog.

Tallest dog.

Smallest dog.

Best trick.

Allery thought it was prudent to include a best dressed category, due to the show's close proximity to Halloween.

The volunteer-run show will go throughout the day at the Elks Hall auditorium. Registration for the event starts Sunday.

An audience ticket runs $5 and children below the age of five get in free.

With files from Radio West