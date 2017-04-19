Police are appealing to the public for assistance finding a 21-year-old man who has been reported missing.

University RCMP say Louis Gonick was last seen by a friend in the UBC area on April 16.

Gonick is described as:

Hispanic, from South America

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Five feet seven inches.

141 pounds.

Last known to be wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, dark blue jacket and grey scarf.

Police say Gonick has never been reported missing before and his being out of contact this way is unusual.

Anyone with information on Gonick's whereabouts is asked to contact University RCMP or Crime Stoppers.