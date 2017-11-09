Finance Minister Carole James says growth in B.C.'s economy means the province's unionized employees will get a slight raise early next year.

The government says Statistics Canada confirms British Columbia's economy grew by 3.5 per cent in 2016, exceeding last February's forecast of 2.7 per cent, provided by the Economic Forecast Council.

That triggers the Economic Stability Dividend, increasing compensation for unionized employees by 0.4 per cent, beginning in February.

James says employees in education, research, health care, Crown corporations, public service and community social services will all benefit.