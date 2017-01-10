A total of 19 people have been charged with 30 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance as part of an undercover drug investigation in the North Okanagan.

Officers conducted the undercover operation over the course of several days in November and December targeting several local drug trafficking groups.

"The project saw undercover operators purchase various quantities from the street level to half ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl," said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

'Fentanyl is most certainly here'

She said the drugs were later tested and substances believed to be heroin actually contained heroin, fentanyl or mixtures of both "which greatly increases the potency of an already highly toxic and dangerous drug."

She added this reinforces what police have found throughout the province — people using illicit drugs often do so without knowing what the drug actually contains, putting themselves at significant risk.

"Fentanyl is most certainly here and its availability should be cause for concern for all involved, from the drug user to the health care providers and emergency responders," said Sgt. David Evans of the targeted policing unit.

Of the 19 people charged, six have been arrested and remain in custody, six have been arrested and released on conditions for a future court date and seven are wanted on arrest warrants.