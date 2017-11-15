Lindsay Lyster says her law firm receives calls from both men and women claiming they have been harassed at work and seeking advice on how to deal with it.

Lyster, a human rights and employment lawyer based in Vancouver, says that amidst the growing allegations in Hollywood and here in B.C., she doesn't see the problem going away.

"I think it's very prevalent ... I think we're just starting to see how pervasive sexually inappropriate and otherwise inappropriate conduct is in the workplace," Lyster told host Rick Cluff of The Early Edition.

"The media reports are about these type of allegations in the entertainment industry but it happens in every industry."

Make sure you're safe

Lyster says that if someone is being actively harmed and threatened, the first thing to do is get out of that situation.

"They first thing they should do is make sure they are safe … call 911 if necessary," she said.

"If you feel unsafe I would recommend a report to the police. The police can determine whether it's criminal or not."

Know who to call

Lyster says there are a lot of options on how to deal with harassment depending on the specific situation.

"If they've been bullied or harassed but it's not necessarily sexual in nature, a complaint to WorkSafe for bullying and harassment may well be an excellent option."

Lawyer Lindsay Lyster says that sexually inappropriate conduct is pervasive in many industries. (Moore Edgar Lyster)

She also says that if workers are unionized that it's a good idea to get them involved and to consider a complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

There are also organizations, like Women Against Violence, that can be a good place to start if someone feels they have been sexually violated.

"If they have been touched sexually without their consent or they've been threatened with being touched sexually without their consent … a support organization can be really helpful to someone to sort out their options and choosing which way they want to go to deal with this conduct."

Consider making a police report or involving a lawyer

"If you are touched without your consent that's an assault. If you're touched sexually without your consent that's a sexual assault and that's a crime," Lyster said.

She also points out that some situations are both criminal and in defiance of the B.C. Human Rights Code.

"The same conduct which may form the basis of a criminal complaint to the police, may at one and the same time also form the basis for a complaint of sex harassment to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal."

If people are still unsure where to turn, Lyster also says that there are lawyers who can provide consultations for little or no money, such as the lawyer referral service of the Canadian Bar Association.

"I appreciate that these kind of circumstances are traumatic and they're confusing ... so talking to a lawyer might be helpful in understanding what their options are."

With files from The Early Edition