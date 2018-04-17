B.C. student successfully defends thesis in spoken-word poems

In what is believed to be a Canadian first, a master's student in Prince George, B.C., successfully defended a thesis delivered in the form of spoken-word poems.

K. Darcy Taylor is in the English program at the University of Northern British Columbia. Her project explored her experiences after being diagnosed with "aggressive, invasive breast cancer" in 2015.

"I'm hoping this opens up some doors and blows the roof off, somewhat, of the academic structure," she said shortly before her presentation to a room full of academics evaluating her work.

It was also filmed because Darcy's performance is considered part of the final product.

Listen to an excerpt of Darcy's reading, about the moments after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

K. Darcy Taylor of UNBC delivered what may be the first thesis defence in Canada in the form of spoken word poetry, examining her experience navigating the health care system after being diagnosed with breast cancer 1:43

Around 20 members of the public turned out to watch on Monday, which one professor said was the most interest she'd ever seen in a thesis defence.

As she read, visual poems — words made into shapes that added to the story — were project onto screens around the room.

Pursuing patient-centred care

Aside from advancing her academic pursuits, Darcy hopes the project will open up a conversation about how patients are treated in the health care system.

She said she wants her poems to help others dealing with health crises "be empowered to speak out themselves and have a better conversation with their physicians."

In some poems she directly addressed an anonymous doctor who failed to diagnose her, instead calling her "dramatic, attention-seeking" and "lonely."

Darcy had to get special permission from the university to allow filming of her performance to create the final thesis project. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

"You know you know best, you know more than I'll ever see, because you went to med school and have that degree," Darcy read.

"I challenge you, listen to worries and aches, nightmares and fears of every patient you'll face, don't let any one of them suffer assumptions you make."

Other unusual theses

Though university officials believe Darcy's presentation is the first Canadian instance of a thesis being delivered in the form of poetry, there have been some other boundary-pushing formats in recent years.

In 2017, Obasi Shaw submitted a rap album to Harvard's English department for his senior thesis, earning him the equivalent of an A-minus grade.

In 2015, a UBC PhD candidate from the Nisga'a First nation successfully defended a 149-page dissertation that eschewed paragraphs and punctuation. Patrick Stewart told the National Post that he "wanted to make a point" about "the blind acceptance of English language conventions in academia" with the thesis.

That same year, a University of Victoria master's student live streamed his master's thesis from underwater while wearing full scuba gear.

For more stories from northern B.C., subscribe to the CBC Daybreak North podcast.