The Umbrella Shop, an iconic Vancouver family business spanning three generations, will be closing its doors for good at the end of the year.

"I've been crying for the last three days because of the kindness of customers," said president Corry Flader. "They're thanking me, and thanking my staff for what we've been doing — it's amazing."

Flader has been at the helm since 2002. The downtown and Granville Island locations have closed their doors, leaving one on West Pender and another on West Broadway.

Word of the closing was announced on Facebook in the early morning hours of Sept. 22 — and Flader said by early afternoon, the place was packed. Some came to buy, others came to say goodbye.

Can you ever have enough umbrellas in Vancouver?

Graham Shand arrived at the West Pender Street location Tuesday morning with his wife — and in one fell swoop answered the age old question: Can you ever have enough umbrellas in Vancouver? The couple bought up 28.

"You can't go wrong, they're so beautiful," said Shand. "But it's really sad. It's a fixture in Vancouver. I've come down and bought beautiful umbrellas here for years."

Stuart Shand bought 28 umbrellas for his wife and family after learning The Umbrella Shop was set to close its doors. (David Horemans/CBC)

Flader's grandfather Isadore Flader started out with a door-to-door umbrella repair business in Toronto in the 1920s. The business quickly began its trajectory after Isadore met a CN Rail porter who travelled the country and knew about rainy Vancouver.

The porter told Isadore that if he was serious about the umbrella business, he should move to Vancouver because "it rains there every day."

"He went home and he said, 'Ida [Isadore's wife] pack it up,' and within a day they were packed up," said Flader.

"She got the kosher salami and they got on the train with their four kids. And six days later they landed in Vancouver."

A year ago, the 54-year-old had to scale back travel and her workload for health reasons. She recently received news that she had to have major surgery — and that's what prompted the difficult decision to close up shop and retire.

"I feel angry with my body for not participating in this program," she said, laughing. "The body doesn't always do what we want it to, but I'm not going to die on this one."

Vancouver's Umbrella Shop is closing up1:00

A piece of history

Flader says she doesn't have a favourite memory of her time in the family business because there are too many to narrow it down to just one.

"The greatest honour for me has been working with people who have given so much of themselves," she said.

"But you have to keep stepping forward. We are closing this door with dignity and we're going to get to the next phase in life."

And ever the sharp businesswoman — she has a word of advice for anyone considering buying up one of the last available umbrellas — and a piece of Vancouver history.

"You better get in before we close. The stores are hopping."