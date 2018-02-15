Britain's trade envoy to Canada was in Vancouver to talk to leaders in government and industry about improving trade between the two countries.

"Forty per cent of all Canadian exports into Europe come to the United Kingdom so we have a really strong relationship already," Andrew Percy told Gloria Macarenko on On the Coast.

When it comes to potential for future trade between Britain and British Columbia, Percy says he's looking to the creative and tech industries.

"A lot of U.K. companies are landing here when they want a presence on this time zone, in the Pacific Northwest," he said.

In Vancouver, Percy has met with the B.C.Tech Association, the Vancouver Economic Commission and some smaller digital companies.

Beyond technology, Percy wants to increase trade on food and beverage products between the two countries.

"We want to see more Canadian produce in the U.K. and more U.K. produce in Canada," he said.

One of the stops on Percy's tour was to Save On Foods, which now carries items from Tesco Foods — a popular British brand.

Timing is everything

Percy's visit is timely considering that Canada is renegotiating the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States, while at the same time, Britain is re-imagining its trade relationships after Brexit is finalized.

"We've got this new trade agreement between the EU and Canada which we want to transpose over into a U.K.-Canada trade deal once we've left the EU," said Percy.

He was referring to CETA, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the EU that took effect in 2017.

"We've got this really strong U.K.–Canada relationship anyways."

With files from On the Coast