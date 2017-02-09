Even though you see a deluge of photographs everyday on the internet, one Vancouver photojournalist says the photos you remember were probably taken by a photojournalist.

Photojournalist Rebecca Blissett, who has worked for the Georgia Straight, Postmedia and the Vancouver Courier, says new technology is a bit of a "double-edged sword."

"It's never been easier to take a photo and it's never been more difficult to take a photo that matters," she said.

"Photojournalism is mixed in there with your selfies, your family photos, with photos of your food as just one large tidal wave of visual imagery. Yet, that photos the matter have all been taken by photojournalists."

She pointed to Vancouver photographer Rich Lam's picture of two people kissing during the 2011 Vancouver riots.

"Do any cell phone images stick out in your mind for that? No, it's Rich Lam. It is still the professional photographer, the photojournalist, taking photos."

This iconic photo taken by photographer Rich Lam during the 2011 Stanley Cup riot in downtown Vancouver quickly became an internet sensation. (Rich Lam/Getty)

The digital revolution has had devastating effects on the news industry and photojournalists in particular.

"They always start with the photo departments. They've been completely taken apart and dismantled. Cameras have been tossed to the reporters like 'OK, here you go, that's good enough,'" she said.

"It isn't good enough. It's a job that takes a lot of skill. It takes a lot of storytelling ability and not everybody has that."

A gunman gestures near the body of the Russian ambassador at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici kept filming the scene after the shooting. (Burhan Ozbilici/Associated Press)

It also takes a certain personality and drive to relentlessly document.

Blissett used the example of the Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici who continued to photograph after a gunman shot and killed a Russian ambassador during a photo exhibition opening in Ankara, Turkey on Dec.19, 2016.

"He took photos of the gunman. He didn't hide. He didn't put his camera away. He took photos. [We have] this need to document and to show people, who aren't there."

This photograph of a demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 9, 2016, was immediately dubbed 'unforgettable' in the international press. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Quite simply, Blissett said, these photographs matter.

"These are the photos that really stand out. That's how our collective memories work too. We think about those photos with major historic events."

A group trying to rescue animals from Fort McMurray, Alta., wait at a road block on Highway 63 as smoke rises from a nearby forest fire on May 6, 2016. (Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images)

As for where she predicts her industry will go from here, Blissett said it's hard to say. But the recent U.S. election and the use of terms like "alternative facts" are forcing people to become more aware of what's happening, she said.

"People are a bit more reliant on having real news per se. I think there is a bit more of demand for it that will hopefully turn the industry around."

With files from The Early Edition

To listen to the interview, click on the link labelled Ubiqitous digital technology won't replace us, photojournalist says